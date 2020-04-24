Daniele Inc. reports 80 cases of COVID-19 among workforce, food manufacturer remains open

BURRILLVILLE – About 80 employees of Daniele Inc. have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the company, which is working closely with the R.I. Department of Health to contain the spread of infection.

The company, headquartered in Burrillville, remains in operation. It is a manufacturer of specialty Italian charcuterie and deli meats.

The first infection with the new coronavirus was reported in early April, according to Jon Duffy, a spokesman for the manufacturer.

In a statement, Daniele Foods CEO David Finch said the following:

“This pandemic has unfortunately hit close to home for Daniele Foods, with about 80 employees across our three Rhode Island facilities testing positive for COVID-19 this month. Of that number, 90% were already quarantined or self-quarantining when they tested positive. We are pleased that all of the affected employees appear to be recovering well and that our aggressive actions to address the virus has flattened the curve of cases among our workforce.”

A spokesman for the R.I. Department of Public Health on Friday said Daniele is among two companies, beyond nursing homes, that have had big clusters of infections, defined as more than 25 cases.

Taylor Farms New England, in the Quonset Business Park of North Kingstown, is another. The company had approximately 100 COVID-19 cases associated with the facility, according to RIDOH spokesman Joseph Wendelken.

Taylor Farms is a company that packages prepared fresh foods and salads. It opened about a year ago.

The state is working with the facility managers in both instances, he said. At Taylor Farms, the company is now mandating the use of face masks for employees and taking temperatures of employees as they start every shift.

Enhanced symptom screening of employees is also being done, Wendelken said.

At Daniele, the owners of the business have been proactive, he said, including daily reporting to RIDOH and advanced screening of employees.

Duffy explained in an email that the company has been strict about having employees quarantine.

The Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said there is no indication that the coronavirus is transmissible via food, according to Wendelken.

