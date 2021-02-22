News Release

Danny DeHoney Honored As Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes Magazine

Cranston, RI– February 18, 2021 – Danny DeHoney, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, CRPC® a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Cranston, RI was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. DeHoney was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients. DeHoney is part of Chapel View Private Wealth Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

As a Private Wealth Advisor, Danny DeHoney provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. DeHoney has 22 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial. For more information, please contact Danny DeHoney at 401-824-2530 or visit the Ameriprise office at 1000 Chapel View Blvd., Suite 250 Cranston, RI 02920.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or www.chapelviewwealth.com

Source: Forbes, “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” Feb 11, 2021.

This ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, and firm nominations; as well as a quantitative review that includes assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC

