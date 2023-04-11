DarrowEverett acquires Mass.-based law firm

PROVIDENCE – DarrowEverett LLP on Tuesday acquired Massachusetts-based Rampart Law Group LLC for an undisclosed amount.

DarrowEverett said in a news release its acquisition of Rampart enhances what the firm can do for clients in private wealth services and tax matters. Rampart routinely works with clients involving personal wealth planning and asset protection trusts, and on the tax side, the firm handles tax-efficient business succession planning and estate planning.

“Joining forces with DarrowEverett will be a big win for Rampart’s clients, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Rampart shareholder Keith E. Phillis. “We share the same vision for delivering best-in-class legal and business advice to our clients with expedience and excellence.”

Representatives from both DarrowEverett and Rampart did not immediately respond for additional comment.

Rampart, with offices in East Providence, Fall River and Boston, works with multiple aspects of renewable energy deals, from permitting, development, corporate and transactional work, to government relations, state and local taxation, regulatory law, real estate transactions and environmental advice.

“We understand the importance of helping to build a clean energy future, and the renewable energy provisions included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act have given this industry another major boost,” said DarrowEverett Chairman Zachary G. Darrow. “We’re ready to help our clients make the most of these tax credits, and this acquisition is our way of accelerating the growth of clean energy use.”