DarrowEverett Adds Samantha Vasco as Corporate Associate

DarrowEverett welcomes Samantha Vasco to its Corporate & Business Transactions Practice Group. Vasco represents companies in corporate, finance, securities, and various transactional matters. These transactions include mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financing rounds, private placements of equity, debt and hybrid securities, public offerings, joint ventures, and financings, as well as preparing any related securities filings and reports. Additionally, Vasco works on contracts and other corporate agreements, government inquiries and investigations, regulatory work, and corporate governance and formation. Before joining DE, she served as a Corporate Associate for a national Am Law 200 firm concentrating on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and corporate governance matters.