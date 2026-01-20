DarrowEverett LLP Welcomes Benjamin M. Peters

DarrowEverett is proud to welcome Benjamin M. Peters to its Corporate & Business Transactions, Energy & Infrastructure and Environmental Practice Groups. His practice supports clients with transactional and regulatory matters related to business formation, project development, financing-related documentation and regulatory considerations, and compliance issues arising in energy, infrastructure, and environmentally regulated industries. Ben brings a strong foundation in environmental and administrative law, along with advanced academic training in marine affairs and natural resource management. His background allows him to assist in the analysis of complex regulatory frameworks affecting public and private development initiatives, energy and infrastructure projects.