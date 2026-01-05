DarrowEverett LLP Welcomes Brooklin M. Eleoff

DarrowEverett is proud to welcome Brooklin M. Eleoff to its Family Law Practice Group, representing individuals and families across the full spectrum of family law matters. Her practice includes divorce, equitable distribution, alimony and child support, parenting plans and time-sharing, paternity proceedings, post-judgment modifications and enforcement actions, adoptions and stepparent adoptions, Uniform Parentage Act matters, and guardianships. Brooklin also counsels clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, helping them structure thoughtful solutions that protect personal and financial interests while minimizing future disputes.