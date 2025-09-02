DarrowEverett LLP Welcomes Gabriela “Bria” Dupuis

DarrowEverett is proud to welcome Gabriela “Bria” Dupuis to its Corporate & Business Transactions and Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice Groups. She brings a background in matters involving corporate law, contracts, data privacy, and cybersecurity. Gabriela advises clients across a range of industries, helping them navigate complex legal and regulatory challenges with practical, business-focused solutions. Prior to joining DarrowEverett, Gabriela served as a legal consultant for an agricultural business, where she drafted and reviewed operating agreements, training and breeding contracts, and advised on state regulatory compliance in business and agricultural operations.
