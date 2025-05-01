DarrowEverett LLP Welcomes Partner Evan J. Gotlob

DarrowEverett is proud to welcome Evan Gotlob, a Partner and Practice Leader of our White Collar Crime, Criminal Defense & Government Investigations Practice Group. Evan is a nationally recognized former prosecutor with nearly two decades of experience at both the state and federal levels. He represents organizations and individuals in complex, high-stakes matters including government and internal investigations, hearings, administrative actions, trials, and enforcement proceedings brought by federal and state agencies. His work spans a range of industries, including financial services, securities, healthcare, life sciences, and higher education.