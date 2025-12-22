DarrowEverett LLP Welcomes Sarah Roodenburg

Sarah Roodenburg
DarrowEverett is proud to welcome Sarah Roodenburg to its Family Law and Business Litigation & Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice Groups. Her practice is centered on the full spectrum of family law matters, including divorce, custody, child support, guardianship issues, and complex domestic relations disputes. She also maintains a focus on commercial licensing, as well as broader civil and business litigation and dispute resolution across a wide spectrum of industries.

