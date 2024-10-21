DarrowEverett Welcome Angelina Landi

Angelina H. Landi is an attorney with DarrowEverett’s Private Client Group, specializing in intricate family court cases. Her experience spans divorce, separation, division of assets, child custody (including interstate cases), visitation rights for grandparents and siblings, child and spousal support, alimony, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, restraining orders, and both traditional and stepparent adoptions. She also manages cases under the Uniform Parentage Act and guardianships. Additionally, Angelina is deeply involved in Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) matters, supporting biological parents, foster families, kinship caregivers, and adoptive parents, and she handles DCYF administrative appeals. She often serves as a court-appointed guardian ad litem in divorce cases.