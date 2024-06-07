DarrowEverett Welcome Senior Associate Stacy W. Thomsen

Stacy W. Thomsen is a Senior Associate in DarrowEverett’s Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice Group, and in its Labor & Employment Practice Group. Her practice concentrates on commercial, business, and general litigation, including employment law. She advises clients at all stages of disputes, from pre-litigation demands through trial and appeal. Stacy has specific experience representing clients in federal and state claims throughout the country brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act, federal and state claims involving the Massachusetts Wage Act, and state claims relating to the California Environmental Quality Act.

