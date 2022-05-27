Dash makes swift entry in shoe sales

NEW SHOES: Joshua Swift, left, and David Maceroni, in their East Providence warehouse where they receive and ship out shoes for their new company, Dash Running LLC. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Joshua Swift is his own target audience: a recreational runner sick of paying too much for fancy running shoes from brand-name companies. And he figured he wasn’t the only one. So Swift and business partner David Maceroni created their own shoe company. Dash Running LLC started selling a single product – a unisex running shoe…

