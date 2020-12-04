Data analytics helping companies find competitive edge in pandemic

By
-
BY THE NUMBERS: Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence-Metrology Software Inc. Vice President of Operations Steven Ilmrud, right, says a new automated system has helped the North Kingstown company improve efficiency and accuracy. Ilmrud is pictured with Production Manager Ted Coppa. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
BY THE NUMBERS: Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence-Metrology Software Inc. Vice President of Operations Steven Ilmrud, right, says a new automated system has helped the North Kingstown company improve efficiency and accuracy. Ilmrud is pictured with Production Manager Ted Coppa. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
When a Department of Labor and Training call center was overwhelmed earlier this year, workers were initially skeptical of the state’s response: deploy more workers at key times to reduce the number of missed calls. But the strategy was based on more than a hunch, says DLT Director Scott R. Jensen. A computer analysis found…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR