DATA MINING: More companies find value in once-overlooked info

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

John Sullivan starts each workday logging on to his company’s Tableau account. With a few clicks in the data-visualization program, Sullivan, who serves as BankNewport’s executive vice president for digital and technology strategy, is presented with a dizzying array of charts and tables. The information can be manipulated to show the smallest details, such as…