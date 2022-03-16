David Bryne to oversee Marsh McLennan Agency Providence, RI office

David Byrne will take on the role of President of the Providence office in addition to his current position as Managing Director of Private Client Services. David joined Marsh McLennan Agency in 2019 as Managing Director of the Private Client Services department. In his time with the organization, David has demonstrated great leadership and strategy for growing that segment of the business. With David’s background and connections in the Rhode Island market, we are confident that he will be a great fit to help us grow Marsh McLennan Agency’s presence in the state.