Davidson Parker new president and COO of The Providence Center

PROVIDENCE – Tiffney Davidson-Parker has been named president and chief operating officer of The Providence Center, effective immediately, the Care New England Health System announced on Monday.

Davidson-Parker previously served as the founder and CEO of Universal Therapeutic Services in South Carolina, the company said.

Davidson-Parker succeeds Deborah M. O’Brien, who departed last August. Mary Marran, president and chief operating officer, Butler Hospital and senior vice president, CNE Behavioral Health Service Line, served as interim president following O’Brien’s departure.

“Davidson-Parker’s … experience and educational background make her an ideal candidate to lead The Providence Center’s health care services and social programs,” said Marran. “Throughout her career, Tiffney has served in many roles to evaluate and strengthen systems of care for children, families and those with medical and mental illness.”

- Advertisement -

TPC, a community behavioral health organization, operates with an annual budget of $54 million and employs 800, CNE said. The center’s services are provided statewide through 25 locations.

“The vision, the mission, the values of The Providence Center, align with my personal and professional goals,” said Davidson-Parker. “I aim to be a service provider and a leader that is inclusive, that serves everyone from every walk of life. I am thrilled to join The Providence Center’s talented team, who are working diligently every day to improve the lives of Rhode Islanders.”