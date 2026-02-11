Day One nonprofit dedicated to fighting domestic violence announces in-depth assessment

PROVIDENCE – Nonprofit agency Day One has been dedicated to addressing sexual assault and interpersonal violence for half a decade now and is undergoing planning to strengthen the organization for the next 50 years, said Michelle Loranger, executive director.

Founded in the early 1970s, Day One provides clinical services, legal advocacy, prevention education, a 24‑hour helpline and emergency shelter for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking.

This will be one of Loranger’s first major steps since taking the post in February 2025, implementing a yearlong strategic planning process for the organization. The process will focus on strengthening the organization through broad collaboration, system assessment and community engagement. She said the plan will aim to ensure “responsive and quality service delivery for all in need.”

Loranger previously served on the Massachusetts Council on Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence, co-chaired its Child Exploitation Subcommittee and spent 14 years leading the Children’s Advocacy Center in Bristol County, where she helped implement a national best‑practice response model for child sexual abuse cases.

“I am honored that the Board of Directors has placed their trust in me at such a pivotal moment in our organization’s history,” Loranger said in a statement. She added that her priorities include innovating survivor services, expanding outreach and strengthening partnerships to build “a more supportive and just environment for those impacted by violence.”

The strategic planning process has already begun with staff participation. Additional surveys, interviews and focus groups with board members, volunteers, funders and community partners will continue throughout the year.

“Michelle’s commitment to excellence for the agency’s treatment, intervention, education, advocacy and prevention services for Rhode Islanders of all ages makes her our best possible choice for executive director,” said Peter Loescher, president of Day One’s board of directors. “She is a proven, dynamic leader who understands our deep history while also demonstrating the capability for collaboration to drive systemic change.”

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.