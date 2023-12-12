DBR’s Dwyer honored by National Association of Insurance Commissioners

CRANSTON – The director of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation was one of three people to receive the Raymond G. Farmer Award for Exceptional Leadership from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners this month.

The award honors NAIC members who have shown exemplary leadership and a sustained length of industry service and have contributed to advancing the NAIC mission, DBR said.

DBR Director Elizabeth Dwyer accepted the award at the opening session of the NAIC fall meeting in Florida on Dec. 1. The award was also given to Calif. Department of Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Alaska Division of Insurance Director Lori Wing-Heier.

“I commend Director Dwyer on her award, service and dedication to ensuring insurance policies are sensible, fair and comprehensible to consumers in Rhode Island,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “Being recognized on a national level shows the rest of the nation that our state is a business leader in this space.”

In addition to leading DBR, Director Dwyer also serves as superintendent of insurance for the state, a position she has held since 2016. Prior to that appointment, she worked at the DBR for 15 years, first as general counsel to the Insurance Division and later as associate director.

Director Dwyer was also elected secretary-treasurer for the NAIC at its recent fall meeting on Dec. 4. She holds the distinction of becoming the first woman Rhode Island NAIC officer elected and only the second Rhode Islander in the 150-year history of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The other one was Samuel H. Cross, who served as vice president of NAIC in 1887.

“Accepting this award and being appointed to a leadership position with the NAIC have been an honor,” Dwyer said. “The award and appointment acknowledge the hard work being done each day by the entire Insurance Division at DBR who work diligently to keep Rhode Island competitive in the insurance industry, which supports our businesses, workers and communities.”

Dwyer will assume her duties with the NAIC on Jan. 1.