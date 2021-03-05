DBVW Architects Announces the Promotion of Edward Cifune, AIA to Associate Principal

DBVW Architects is pleased to announce the promotion of Edward Cifune, AIA to Associate Principal. A key member of DBVW’s K-12 Schools practice, Ed has considerable experience creating welcoming, creative, and dynamic public school facilities. Prior to DBVW, Ed spent a decade managing large educational and public facilities projects, including new construction and renovation throughout New England. In addition to his involvement in school design, Ed has almost 30 years of experience in commercial, municipal, and multi-family residential projects. Known for his work ethic and willingness to mentor younger staff members, Ed is an invaluable member of the DBVW team.

