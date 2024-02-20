DBVW Architects is pleased to announce the promotion of Ashley Prester, AIA, MCCPO, to Senior Associate. Ashley has played a key role in some of DBVW’s most complex projects, particularly education facilities such as Smithfield Elementary Schools, William Davies Jr. Career & Technical High School, and current renovations and additions at the Dunn’s Corner and Springbrook Elementary Schools in Westerly, RI.
Home PBN Connect People on the Move DBVW Architects Promotes Ashley Prester, AIA, MCCPO, to Senior Associate
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password? Get help
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.