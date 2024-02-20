DBVW Architects Promotes Ashley Prester, AIA, MCCPO, to Senior Associate

Senior Associate Ashley Prester, AIA, MCCPO, of DBVW Architects

DBVW Architects is pleased to announce the promotion of Ashley Prester, AIA, MCCPO, to Senior Associate. Ashley has played a key role in some of DBVW’s most complex projects, particularly education facilities such as Smithfield Elementary Schools, William Davies Jr. Career & Technical High School, and current renovations and additions at the Dunn’s Corner and Springbrook Elementary Schools in Westerly, RI.

