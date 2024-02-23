Deadline approaching to apply for federal storm assistance

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – Time is running out for those in Providence County affected by the approach of Hurricane Lee that brought heavy rains, wind, flooding and power outages from Sept. 10-13 to apply for federal disaster loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged

The Federal Emergency Management Agency allocated $2 million in disaster assistance to the SBA after touring the damage on Jan. 8.

The region saw 10 inches of rain over six hours and several tornado warnings were issued in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service, which confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

In the capital city, downpours flooded a parking lot on Branch Avenue and firefighters used inflatable boats to assist in rescue efforts of people stranded in their cars.

The SBA said those with insurance should not wait for their settlement before applying and the agency will work with insurance to repay the loan.

Applicants are asked to register at disasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app to be considered. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the

FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

The SBA also said those who have previously applied and have not heard back may have to reapply with more information. Applications that are marked as incomplete may be withdrawn.

