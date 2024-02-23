Deadline approaching to apply for federal storm assistance

THE U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION is reminding businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters whose property was damaged during the storms in September that they only have until March 7 to apply.

PROVIDENCE – Time is running out for those in Providence County affected by the approach of Hurricane Lee that brought heavy rains, wind, flooding and power outages from Sept. 10-13 to apply for federal disaster loans.  The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged

