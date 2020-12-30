Deadline extended to Jan. 15 for NAM’s 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Awards nominations

PROVIDENCE – The deadline for the National Association of Manufacturers’ 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Awards has been extended to Jan. 15, according to the organization. Manufacturers are encouraged to nominate projects and leaders.

There are 11 award categories in all recognizing areas of digital transformation, innovation and leadership, according to the association. Nine categories are for projects with digital technologies, two are for individual achievements that have advanced companies or the manufacturing industry.

For project awards, categories honor areas of leadership in: Artificial Intelligence and Analytics; Collaborative Innovation; Engineering & Production Technology; Enterprise Integration & Technology; Industrial Internet of Things; Operational Excellence; Supply Chain; Sustainability; and Talent Management.

Individual awards recognize innovators in Digital Transformation and Next-Generation Leadership. Each year, winners are chosen for Editor’s Choice, Manufacturer of the Year, Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards as well.

An online account can be created with nominations submitted here.

A complete list of the 2020 award winners is here. Honorees this year included Pawtucket-based Cooley Group, which won in several categories, including Industrial Internet of Things Leadership.

A nonprofit, the National Association of Manufacturers represents about 14,000 manufacturers across all 50 states.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.