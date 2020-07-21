Deadline to apply for Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies approaches

PROVIDENCE – The deadline to apply for PBN’s Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards is Aug. 5.

The event will be held virtually on Sept. 16. The program encompasses two award categories, the Fastest Growing Company Awards and the Innovative Companies Awards, with the awards designed to recognize both the superior revenue growth of organizations in the region was well as innovations that fuel companies’ success and push the state forward, respectively.

This year the Fastest Growing awards recognize the top 20 fastest-growing private companies based on sales increases from 2017 through 2019 in four revenue brackets:

$250,000 – $5 Million

$5 Million – $25 Million

$25 Million – $75 Million

$75 Million and above

All private and nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., may apply for both programs.

Awards for innovations will recognize products, services and systems in a range of fields, including in the architecture, construction and engineering, biotechnology, IT services, professional services, manufacturing, nonprofit, education and health care sectors, among others.

Applications for both programs may be found online.

A list of the 2019 winners can be found here.