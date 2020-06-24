Deadlines for PBN’s 2020 Leaders and Achievers awards program approach

PROVIDENCE – The deadline to apply for PBN’s Leaders and Achievers awards program is July 8.

The awards program will honor 25 local leaders, including executives, business owners and community leaders for their success and leadership both in their fields and to the region.

Honorees may apply themselves, or be nominated by another. The deadline to nominate another individual is July 1.

Awardees will be honored on Aug. 20 in a virtual ceremony.

This year, the program will recognize leaders that have gone above and beyond amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for their long-standing commitment to the business community, sustained demonstration of leading others, community service and mentoring.

Applicants and nominees must be over 55.

Both application and nomination forms may be found online.