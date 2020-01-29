Delinquent R.I. business taxes totaled $57.6M at end of FY19

PROVIDENCE – Business tax debts in Rhode Island totaled $57.6 million at the end of fiscal 2019, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue.

The debts included eight business taxpayers that owe more than $1 million to the state, accounting for $16.7 million in unpaid tax, or 29% of all business debt.

Including those owing more than $1 million, 23 entities owed more than $500,000 in business tax to Rhode Island for a combined $26.6 million, or 46.2% of all delinquent business tax payments

The following are the top 10 debtors for business tax in the state, according to the R.I. Division of Taxation:

S&P Temporary Services Inc., based in Attleboro: Owes $5.3 million

Louis Q Clubhouse Inc., based in Lincoln: Owes $2.1 million

New England Tobacco Inc., based in Fall River: Owes $2 million

E I D Design LLC, based in East Berlin, Conn.: Owes $1.7 million

Frank J. Ogarek, based in East Providence: Owes $1.6 billion

RI Marble & Granite Inc., based in Cranston: Owes $1.5 million

Persona Management Corp., based in East Greenwich: Owes $1.4 million

Fernando Zonfrilli, based in Cranston: Owes $1.2 million

FC Investors XIV LLC, based in Kennett Square, Penn.: Owes $876,704

Edward S. Johnson, based in Uxbridge, Mass.: Owes $872,296