Delinquent R.I. business taxes totaled $57.6M at end of FY19

By
-
BUSINESS TAX DELINQUENCIES totaled $57.6 million at the end of fiscal year 2019.
BUSINESS TAX DELINQUENCIES in Rhode Island totaled $57.6 million at the end of fiscal 2019.

PROVIDENCE – Business tax debts in Rhode Island totaled $57.6 million at the end of fiscal 2019, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue.

The debts included eight business taxpayers that owe more than $1 million to the state, accounting for $16.7 million in unpaid tax, or 29% of all business debt.

Including those owing more than $1 million, 23 entities owed more than $500,000 in business tax to Rhode Island for a combined $26.6 million, or 46.2% of all delinquent business tax payments

The following are the top 10 debtors for business tax in the state, according to the R.I. Division of Taxation:

- Advertisement -
  • S&P Temporary Services Inc., based in Attleboro: Owes $5.3 million
  • Louis Q Clubhouse Inc., based in Lincoln: Owes $2.1 million
  • New England Tobacco Inc., based in Fall River: Owes $2 million
  • E I D Design LLC, based in East Berlin, Conn.: Owes $1.7 million
  • Frank J. Ogarek, based in East Providence: Owes $1.6 billion
  • RI Marble & Granite Inc., based in Cranston: Owes $1.5 million
  • Persona Management Corp., based in East Greenwich: Owes $1.4 million
  • Fernando Zonfrilli, based in Cranston: Owes $1.2 million
  • FC Investors XIV LLC, based in Kennett Square, Penn.: Owes $876,704
  • Edward S. Johnson, based in Uxbridge, Mass.: Owes $872,296

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR