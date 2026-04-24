Deloitte to pay state additional $7M for RIBridges cybersecurity breach

By
-
DELOITTE CONSULTING LLP.,contracted to manage the RIBridges system that was hacked in 2024, has agreed to pay an additional $7 million over the breach./PBN FILE PHOTO/PAM BHATIA

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Friday announced Deloitte Consulting LLP has agreed to pay the state an additional $7 million as part of financial recovery stemming from the cybersecurity breach affecting the RIBridges system in December 2024. Earlier this year, the administration negotiated a $5 million payment from Deloitte to cover unforeseen expenses

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Safeguarding the Procurement Process: Oversight, Controls, and Internal Audit’s Impact

Vendor management and procurement integrity are among the most critical and vulnerable functions within the…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display