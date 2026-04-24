Deloitte to pay state additional $7M for RIBridges cybersecurity breach

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Friday announced Deloitte Consulting LLP has agreed to pay the state an additional $7 million as part of financial recovery stemming from the cybersecurity breach affecting the RIBridges system in December 2024.
Earlier this year, the administration negotiated a $5 million payment from Deloitte to cover unforeseen expenses related to the incident, bringing the total financial recovery to $12 million.
Deloitte has also contributed $6 million in system upgrades, operational support, and business continuity services, which were not included in its original contract.
“This agreement reflects a deliberate effort to protect Rhode Island taxpayers while ensuring the state has the resources needed to move forward,” said McKee. “During the cybersecurity incident, my administration worked diligently to ensure Rhode Islanders maintained access to their benefits. Our focus remains on supporting Rhode Islanders who rely on these critical benefits.”
Thomas Verdi, acting director of the R.I. Department of Administration, said the “comprehensive and carefully negotiated agreement,” ensures additional financial support “while also capturing significant value in additional technological enhancements and operational support services during system restoration.”
An estimated 650,000 people had their personal data stolen during the RIBridges data breach in December 2024.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.