Delta Airlines to resume flights from T.F. Green

WARWICK – Delta Airlines will resume service to T.F. Green Airport in March, ending a nearly one-year absence caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta-based carrier will restart on March 2 with two daily flights to Atlanta, according to T.F. Green spokesman John Goodman. The carrier had been, pre-pandemic, flying two to three aircraft a day to Atlanta and Detroit.

T.F. Green expects that it will monitor passenger demand to determine if increases are warranted and if and when to resume flights to Detroit.

Like all airports in New England, T.F. Green has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the spring of 2020, JetBlue, Frontier Airlines and United Airlines — as well as Delta — suspended operations. The other carriers have since resumed service.

Air Canada, which suspended its service in the summer, has not yet determined whether it will resume service in 2021.

Prior to the pandemic, Delta was the third-largest carrier by total passenger numbers operating out of T.F. Green. In 2019, it reported 360,887 passengers, according to T.F. Green data. The airline had served 61,576 passengers at T.F. Green through April 2020, when it suspended its flights to Rhode Island.

