Delta Dental Loan Repayment Program completes first round of awards

PROVIDENCE – Delta Dental of Rhode Island’s Dentist Loan Repayment Program has completed its first round of awards since launching in 2025.

The program was created to help new dentists establish careers in Rhode Island and address workforce shortages in oral health care.

Eight dentists who graduated within the past five years were selected for the inaugural cohort. Six of these dentists work in private practices, while two are employed at federally qualified health centers.

Participants are eligible for up to $20,000 in annual student loan assistance for up to three years, provided they maintain full-time practice in Rhode Island and demonstrate a commitment to serving underserved communities.

The program is funded through a $5 million investment from Delta Dental of Rhode Island and administered by the Rhode Island Foundation.

Awardees were chosen by an independent review committee and recognized during a ceremony at the Statehouse on Dec. 3.

The initiative aims to retain dental professionals in the state and improve access to care amid ongoing staffing shortages. It is open to recent graduates of U.S. or foreign dental schools with qualifying educational loans.

Recipients of the 2025 awards include Michael Accaoui, Elizabeth Choi, Finn Evans, Zahra Hanif, Julia Lafen, Jordan O’Neill, Matthew Pazienza and Gayathri Shenoy.

The program is expected to reopen in 2026, with application details to be announced in the coming months.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.