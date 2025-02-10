Delta Dental of R.I. offering $3M for hygiene workforce; some dentists say it’s not enough

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Delta Dental of Rhode Island has set aside $3 million to introduce a workforce development program for dental offices throughout the state; however, some dentists don't think it's enough to offset the insurer's delay in adjusting reimbursements.

The $3 million is just the first installment, and the program is expected to continue throughout 2025 with more payments, according to Michelle Muscatello, vice president of communications and external affairs for Delta Dental.

The payment supplements the reimbursement dentists receive for cleanings and periodontal services, and the $3 million is providing boosted reimbursements for services performed through 2024.

“Hygiene services are critically important to an individual’s oral health, and this new program will help ensure that Rhode Island’s dental sector has a strong, well-trained workforce that is ready to meet the needs of patients across the state,” said Joseph Perroni, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Rhode Island. “This strategic investment is one of many ways our team is working to provide creative solutions to address a nationwide issue and to support our Rhode Island dental community.”

Muscatello said the program is another way the insurer is addressing the shortage of dental professionals since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dentists throughout Rhode Island say there’s a shortage that’s only expected to get worse because pay is better in other states. Low reimbursements from insurers make it difficult for dentists to cover their costs, which have skyrocketed in recent years.

For many years, dentists and insurers have debated over proposed state legislation requiring insurers to spend no less than 85% of dental premiums on direct care for patients – a move dentists have pushed for. Delta Dental was a staunch opponent of the bill, saying,

“Dental carriers … will have no choice but to raise premiums.”

A compromise was reached and signed into law last year that dropped the 85% threshold in favor of a multiyear study by the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner of what the medical loss ratio should be.

Muscatello said the program is unrelated to the medical loss study. She said it builds on the insurer’s past investments, including in Community College of Rhode Island’s dental hygiene program and the “

significant increases we have made to hygiene service reimbursements following the pandemic.”

Others say Delta Dental’s funding is too little too late.

While the bonus program provides some relief for the rising costs of providing dental hygiene services, it is a small gesture compared to the significant cost increases incurred over the past 16 years,” said Patrick Sweeney, spokesperson for the R.I. Dental Association. “The real question is how are these funds being allocated and over what period of time.”

From 2008 to 2022, Delta Dental of Rhode Island’s reimbursement for cleaning remained the same at $70, according to Dr. Andrew Gazerro, president of the R.I. Dental Association. By the end of 2024, this increased to $76. But when accounting for inflation, dentists would have to receive $93 to match the rate in 2008.

“The adjustments weren’t anything meaningful,” Gazerro said.

The average cost for a cleaning in Rhode Island is about $126, according to FairHealth data. Gazerro said dentists write off – essentially give away or discount – the difference between the reimbursements they receive and the cost of a service. This means dentists in Rhode Island must offer almost 40% discounts on cleanings with Delta Dental of Rhode Island’s rates. Meanwhile, other insurers like Aetna and Cigna fully reimburse the cost.

And because reimbursement rates are higher in other states, like Massachusetts and Connecticut, dentists often practice there making it all the more difficult to attract and retain dental staff in Rhode Island, Sweeney said.

“Delta Dental of RI now believes its $3 million bonus program compensates for its failure to maintain fair reimbursement rates—rates that have contributed to a dental workforce shortage across the state,” Sweeney said.

A spokesperson for Delta Dental of Rhode Island did not respond to Providence Business News questions about its reimbursement. Muscatello did not give details on plans for additional program payments in 2025.