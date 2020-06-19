Delta Dental of R.I. to give another $1M to dentists for PPE purchases

PROVIDENCE – Delta Dental of Rhode Island is distributing another $1 million to both in-network and non-network dentists to purchase personal protection equipment as they reopen from COVID-19-related shutdowns, the dental insurer announced Friday.

The company previously distributed the first round of $1 million in funding for PPE purchases in May.

Checks will be distributed to dental practices in August and again in September, based on patient volume in the practice during the prior month, the company said.

Delta Dental also noted that it had purchased PPE for distribution to in-network dentists as a follow-up to its earlier donation to the Rhode Island Dental Association for distribution to dentists across the state.

“As dentists begin seeing more patients for routine and critical oral health care, it’s more important than ever to ensure that dentists and their patients are safe,” said Delta Dental President and CEO Joseph R. Perroni. “We want to make sure that Rhode Islanders feel comfortable accessing dental care. This financial support, along with the temporary changes we’ve made to certain policies, is designed to better protect dentists, their staff and our members.”

Delta Dental also previously made $4 million in financial relief available through its advanced claims payment program for participating dentists who were impacted by disruptions caused by the pandemic.