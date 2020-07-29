DEM awards $4.4M for climate-resilience projects

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management has awarded $4.4 million to 13 municipalities and community organizations for climate-resilience projects, the department announced on Wednesday.

Funding comes from the 2019 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond and the 2014 and 2016 Green Economy Bonds.

Grants ranged from $60,000 to $1.2 million.

“Rhode Islanders have seen places we love eroded, flooded, degraded and lost due to the impacts of climate change,” said DEM Director Janet Coit. “These grants will enable us to work with a wide group of municipalities and organizations across Rhode Island to protect our treasured places and advance a healthier, more resilient Rhode Island.”

The largest grant was $1.2 million to the Bristol County Water Authority to promote the ecological resilience of the Kickemuit River system by removing the Upper and Lower Kickemuit River dams.

Other projects include:

$500,000 to Newport to eliminate dry-weather flooding associated with sea-level rise and minimize wet-weather flooding through the installation of tide gates and bar racks near Wellington Avenue.

$500,000 to Providence to construct green infrastructure, native plantings and street trees along a 1-mile stretch of the Woonasquatucket River in the Valley and Smith Hill neighborhoods to absorb stormwater runoff, restore native habitat, reduce flooding and improve resilience along the river.

$400,000 to Pawtucket to promote sustainable development in the “Transit Oriented District Development” district by supporting a nature-based approach to improve the resilience of the neighborhood including parklets, tree plantings and green infrastructure.

$400,000 to Warwick to support the Seaview Drive and Avenue Shoreline Restoration Project to prevent erosion, protect existing infrastructure, enhance water quality, improve the natural habitat and to provide better public access to the shore.