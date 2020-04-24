DEM awards $5.8M for recreation improvements in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-one Rhode Island municipalities were awarded a combined $5.8 million from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management for local recreation projects, the DEM announced Friday.

The funds went to 27 projects, that include new athletic fields, playgrounds, bike paths, walking trails, shoreline access and basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, among other improvements.

Grants ranged from $47,000 to $400,000. The grants were matched by local governments, which the DEM said brought project totals to $7 million. The funds came from the 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond.

The DEM received 55 applications for the grant program, requesting a total of $13 million.

- Advertisement -

“As I announced this week, I am prioritizing reopening state parks, beaches and recreation areas in the first phase of getting back to a new normal,” Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said in a statement. “The COVID-19 crisis has shown us how critical the outdoors, exercise, sunshine and fresh air are for people’s well-being.”

The largest grants announced Friday included:

Foster: $400,000 for phase 2 of a project to build a new football and soccer field, basketball and tennis court, a well, a sprinkler system and to extend a walking path.

Glocester: $400,000 for improvements to Memorial Park, including the expansion and relocation of a playground with a fitness course, covered areas, benches, a new bocce court, renovated basketball courts and new signage, among other improvements.

North Kingstown: $400,000 for Town Beach campus playground improvements, including renovated walkways and playground resurfacing, a new exercise area, accessible parking spaces, new landscaping and other improvements.

North Providence: $400,000 for Pate Athletic Field construction, including a new multi-use field for soccer, football and lacrosse, a new parking lot, a new structure for concessions, restrooms and equipment storage, seating and an irrigation system.

Pawtucket: $475,000 for the acquisition and development of the last segment of the Blackstone River Bikeway, connecting Tolman High School to Central Avenue. The project received two grants, one of $75,000 for acquisition and a $400,00 grant for development.

Providence: $400,000 for a shared use path on the Woonasquatucket River, connecting the Woonasquatucket River Greenway to the Washington Secondary Trail extension under construction by the R.I. Department of Transportation.

Warren: $400,000 for improvements at Burrs Hill Park and Town Beach Playground. The project includes replacing and relocating an existing building to build a new activity center with accessible bathrooms, a concession stand and a storage area. Improvements also include a pedestrian path and overhead lighting.

Warwick: $400,000 for improvements at Oakland Beach, including a new boardwalk, splash park, and coastal buffer improvements, among other upgrades.