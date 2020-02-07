DEM fines company for air pollutants, dust in Cranston

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management issued a Notice of Violation to PJ Keating Co. for environmental violations related to its mining, processing of rock, sand and gravel, and concrete manufacturing operations in Cranston, the DEM announced Friday.

The company was fined $66,250 and was charged with violating the state’s Water Pollution Act, water quality regulations, state pollutant discharge elimination system regulations, fugitive dust regulation and emissions of air contaminants detrimental to person or property regulation.

The company is headquartered in Lunenburg, Mass. Its Cranston facility is located at 875 Phoenix Ave.

“DEM is committed to holding accountable any entity that fails to comply with state laws and regulations protecting clean air and water,” said Terrence Gray, deputy director for environmental protection for the state, in a statement. “The company’s actions have created a major impact on the air quality and water quality of the surrounding community. They need to take the measures required by our enforcement action and come back into compliance as soon as possible.”

DEM said that the violations were detected at multiple inspections and that the company was told it was not in compliance with air pollution control and fugitive dust control. The company was also said to have exceeded its permitted quarterly concentrations of suspended solids in its water and stormwater discharge to a tributary to Furnace Brook River for five consecutive quarters.

PJ Keating Co. will now be required to create and execute a plan to mitigate air pollution and fugitive dust, the DEM said. The company has 30 days to submit a plan, 20 days to implement the plan and 60 days to complete corrective work.

The company also has 20 days to request a hearing with the DEM Administrative Adjudication Division.