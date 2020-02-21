DEM issues violation notice, fine to Warwick Sewer Authority for 2018 sewer collapses

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Department of Environmental Management on Friday issued a notice of violation and a fine to the Warwick Sewer Authority related to a 2018 collapse of sewer pipes in the city’s wastewater-collection system.

The agency said that the collapse resulted in wastewater leakage into Cedar Swamp, Buckeye Brook and Little Pond. The enforcement includes a $27,500 penalty.

DEM contacted the Warwick Sewer Authority on two separate occasions, warning it of overflows. In both cases, the authority set up pump bypasses to mitigate the problem. Both instances resulted in wastewater spilling into the watershed.

“While DEM’s enforcement action targets the city for these two sewer line collapses, which had significant environmental impacts, we need to be clear that every community that has sewer infrastructure must be vigilant in how they operate, maintain, fund, and staff their wastewater collections and treatment systems,” said DEM Deputy Director Terrence Gray. “Wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure often is some of the most expensive and complex infrastructure that a community may own, and it’s mostly out of sight.”

The violation notice also orders the authority to submit a comprehensive program and schedule for inspection of its sewer-collection system.

The DEM noted that the authority had already notified the department that it intended to appeal the notice of violation.