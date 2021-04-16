Demand rises for insurance coverage against social engineering fraud

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Imagine wiring money to a bank account at the request of an urgent voice message or an email from your company’s CEO, only to learn that the message was a sophisticated scam that just emptied the business’s bank account. That type of scam is called social engineering fraud, and it has become a commonplace threat…