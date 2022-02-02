Desai named dean of Brown University School of Engineering

PROVIDENCE – Tejal Desai, a former longtime chair of the University of California San Francisco Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, has been named the new dean of the Brown University School of Engineering.

Desai, a 1994 Brown graduate who will start her new role at the university Sept. 1, will succeed Lawrence Larson. Larson is stepping down as the engineering school’s inaugural dean at the end of June. Desai, Brown said, will lead the Ivy League’s oldest, and the nation’s third-oldest, engineering program.

Brown said Desai’s responsibilities will include growing the engineering school’s research enterprise, while focusing on pressing societal challenges. A key priority for Desai, Brown said, will be continuing to diversify the school’s student body at all levels while recruiting and retaining more faculty from historically underrepresented groups.

“Brown engineers tend to be people with a very particular drive to improve the world around them,” Desai said in a statement. “Students come to Brown because they want to make a positive impact on society, and they see engineering as a powerful way to do that. I am excited about coming back to Brown to create a vision of how the school, as a whole, can represent those ideals, and how it can continue to be a leader in this intersection between engineering and societal impact.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.