Designer travels ‘Amazing’ journey to build her career

Olivia Beauregard has always been fascinated by how things work. While some kids spend their free time playing video games, Beauregard would lie in bed at night, trying to figure out the inner workings and mechanics of a house. More than 20 years later, as owner of Beauregard Built LLC, she still has that curiosity. Beauregard Built, which was launched five years ago as Studio 29 LLC, is a design-build firm specializing in interior and exterior work in both residential and commercial new construction and renovation. It’s a long way from her previous career as a Providence firefighter, and even further removed from her childhood growing up in Lincoln as the youngest of five children. As a teenager, she was interested in working at a fire department and being in emergency medical services, so she joined the Lincoln Fire District as a volunteer and briefly took nursing classes at Rhode Island College. A short time later, though, the Providence Fire Department offered a test for entry-level firefighters, and she applied. “I surprised myself by being accepted,” she said. “I couldn’t study for it. You have to go through medical and psychological evaluations. The most challenging part was the physical agility test. I was 115 pounds, dragging a 185-pound dummy and working with a ladder. I failed twice. I finally passed the third time. It was a combination of determination, adrenalin and training twice a day.” Beauregard joined the Providence Fire Department at age 21, riding Engine Company 3, one of the busiest in the country. She also found herself moving from apartment to apartment, and during that time she studied architectural design at Rhode Island School of Design and took a certificate course in interior design at New York School of Design. “Every time I moved, I wanted to redecorate,” she said. “It helps to know architectural construction when you’re working a fire. That two years at RISD helped expand my knowledge of architectural drafting and really understand it as a designer.” Then in 2019, when Beauregard was scouting for a live/workspace, a friend showed her an old warehouse near the former Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co. site in Providence, now known as The Foundry. It was dilapidated and scarred by graffiti, but she loved it. “[I thought] ‘I‘m going to bring it to life,’ ” Beauregard said. As the building began its transformation into a cool, industrial loft space with headers and framing and walls going up, Beauregard said it was an experience she hadn’t had before. “I was used to being on the other side, pulling walls down,” she said. Beauregard’s first professional client came soon after, a high school friend who wanted to build a 4,500-square-foot house in Rehoboth. It took about a year and a half. “It’s still one of the most beautiful projects I’ve done,” she said. “I saw the clients’ reaction and how happy they were the day they moved in. I hadn’t felt that type of effort before that prompted that kind of rewarding experience.” After that, she took on other residential and commercial design projects while she was still at the fire department. Then one winter day when she was driving home from snowboarding, she got a call out of the blue. It was a casting agent from “The Amazing Race,” a reality TV show she’d never seen, who wanted to know if she would like to be a contestant. The next season was featuring first responders and Beauregard had caught the producers’ attention. She wasn’t sure she could pull it off with her schedule, but thanks to the generosity of her colleagues, they worked her shifts during the time she would be away. “It was intimidating, since I’m shy,” she said. “I had no cellphone for six weeks. I didn’t know my partner. It was truly an experience where I didn’t have a say and the opposite of my day-to-day life.” Beauregard didn’t win, but she’s still friends with her TV partner, a Seattle police officer. Getting her phone back after six weeks of cutting the cord was a strange sensation, she says. “It adjusted how I think of using it,” she said. Since then, her business has expanded, reflected in its new name. Earlier this year, Studio 29 became Beauregard Built to encompass the complete design-build service the firm offers. “I didn’t go into building right away because I knew I didn’t know a lot,” she said. “I had to learn about mechanicals and electrical systems.” Beauregard also retired from the Providence Fire Department. “It’s the type of job where you’re so dependent on each other and I had to be committed 100%. It was the hardest decision I had to make, but I don’t regret it,” she said. Of the dozens of projects she’s tackled, her current focus is the biggest of her career – working with her dad to build a high-end, six-house community in Lincoln. “I love the design-build field,” she said. “It’s constantly evolving.”