DeSimone wins Attleboro special mayoral election

PROVIDENCE – Cathleen DeSimone will be the next mayor of Attleboro.

The city councilor defeated Acting Mayor James DiLisio, former City Councilor John Davis and political newcomer Timothy Barone in a special election that was held Tuesday to fill the void when former Mayor Paul Heroux, a Democrat, left office in January after being elected Bristol County sheriff.

DeSimone told the Attleboro Sun Chronicle that she will take office on March 11 after the vote is certified.

She received 2,667 votes to DiLisio ‘s 2,279 votes – giving her a 49% to 42% margin of victory, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. Only 5,446 of 32,932 eligible voters braved Tuesday’s storm to vote.

- Advertisement -

DeSimone, a lawyer, ran on a platform of preserving the city’s financial stability for the special election.

It won’t be long before election season ramps up again. The city’s regular elections are set for Nov. 8.