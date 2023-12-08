Despite failures, landlords still see future in coworking spaces

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

The recent bankruptcy filing by national coworking space operator WeWork Inc. – once valued at $47 billion before its estimated worth plummeted to $360.9 million – is raising some questions about the idea that its flexible, shared office model could radically change the landscape of downtowns throughout the country. While WeWork furiously renegotiates hundreds of…