Development ordinance seeks to preserve Providence historic district

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a new ordinance requiring property owners within the city’s Historic Overlay District to secure a “certificate of appropriateness” from the Historic District Commission before proceeding with any construction, development or demolition. The ordinance is part of “an ongoing effort to ensure neighbors are informed of demolition

The City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a new ordinance requiring property owners within the city’s Historic Overlay District to secure a “certificate of appropriateness” from the Historic District Commission before proceeding with any construction, development or demolition.

The ordinance is part of “an ongoing effort to ensure neighbors are informed of demolition and construction plans,” which includes creating additional oversight functions to preserve historic structures.

The HOD is comprised of seven distinct local districts and includes roughly 2,600 properties.

An earlier draft ordinance included language, subsequently removed, that would have prohibited an applicant from reapplying for one year after receiving a rejection of a demolition permit and instituted a mandatory six-month delay between application submissions and any final approval.

In a statement, Senior Deputy Majority Leader John Goncalves

said the ordinance “will help preserve the historic buildings that shape Providence’s neighborhoods.”

"This extended demolition delay will provide an increased period for public review and consideration, allowing for the possibility of preserving historic structures or exploring alternatives to demolition to protect the city's historic vibrancy,” he said.

The City Plan Commission declined to make an official recommendation on the proposal, but in a May 23 letter to Council Member and Committee on Ordinances Chairman Pedro Espinal, CPC administrative officer Choyon Manjrekar said there had not been a single demolition of any historically significant structures within any residential districts for more than 20 years.

“There is already a rigorous public review by the Historic District commission of all demolition applications," he wrote. "For highly significant buildings there will be no path to demolition."

The meeting was the last before the council adjourns for summer recess until

Sept. 19.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com

PROVIDENCE –The city clerk received hundreds of letters of support for the ordinance from residents and preservation organizations, including Preserve RI and the West Broadway Neighborhood Association.