Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Aug. 11 ended up naming who many thought he’d pick, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate.

But is she the right choice for Democrats and, if she and Biden win in November, the nation?

Biden had a lengthy list to choose from, including on some lists Rhode Island’s own Democratic governor, Gina M. Raimondo.

Harris is the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket. She’s a former California attorney general and district attorney who’s been considered among the most liberal members of the Senate since she was elected in 2016.

- Advertisement -

Did presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden make the right choice in naming Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his pick for vice president? Yes, her experience and politics make her the best choice Yes, he needed to pick a woman of color and she was the best option No, she’s not progressive enough No, she’s too progressive I don’t know Results Vote