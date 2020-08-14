Did presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden make the right choice in naming Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his pick for vice president?

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Aug. 11 ended up naming who many thought he’d pick, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate.
But is she the right choice for Democrats and, if she and Biden win in November, the nation?
Biden had a lengthy list to choose from, including on some lists Rhode Island’s own Democratic governor, Gina M. Raimondo.
Harris is the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket. She’s a former California attorney general and district attorney who’s been considered among the most liberal members of the Senate since she was elected in 2016.
