Did state Democratic leaders make the right call delaying decisions on this fiscal year’s budget until November?

House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, all Democrats, on Sept. 11 announced that the General Assembly will hold a special session in November to vote on this fiscal year’s budget.

They say that Gov. Raimondo and state lawmakers can’t make decisions on the budget until they know if states will get another pandemic-related bailout from the federal government.

The state revenue and estimating conference has estimated the state could be facing a deficit in the hundreds of millions of dollars for this fiscal year and 2022.

House Republicans have denounced the move to delay decisions on a new spending plan, calling it “an abdication [by the Democratic leaders] of their basic responsibilities to the citizens.”

