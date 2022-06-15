Digital health risk platform wins inaugural Brown-Lifespan pitch competition

PROVIDENCE – A digital health platform that helps doctors identify and mitigate social risk factors rose to the top at an inaugural Brown University-Lifespan Corp. pitch competition.

Docs for Health, led by primary care physician Dr. Rahul Vanjani of the Rhode Island Hospital Center for Primary Care, came away with the judge’s top honor, a $20,000 award and mentorship resources at last week’s Digital Health Pitch Competition, held by the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health and the Jonathan M. Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship.

Docs for Health helps health care providers identify social risk factors among patients, such as housing instability or other unhealthy living conditions, then direct patients to support organizations and track outcomes.

The platform also assists providers with completing paperwork needed for patients to access these resources, such as letters to landlords.

“It takes the burden off of the patient to track and act on referrals alone,” Vanjani said in a statement. “It empowers case managers to work directly with health care providers to intervene together, and it reduces the time health care providers spend on addressing social risk factors.”

An audience favorite award granted an additional $5,000 to the startup Formly, pitched by Brown medical student Sudheesha Perera and Tony Dagher, a medical student from the University of Chicago.

Formly aims to give underserved patients living with chronic pain or in rehabilitation a platform to connect with physical therapists who can view videos and provide instruction remotely.

The competition invited teams of junior researchers, graduate students and medical residents to pitch digital health innovations targeted toward public health and health care delivery improvements.

Forty-five ventures initially expressed interest, and over the course of the next few months, organizers worked with teams and eventually narrowed the field down to eight finalists.

The Center for Digital Health plans to continue holding the event annually.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.