DiSanto, Priest & Co. Promotes Three New Partners

Warwick, RI – January 18, 2023 – DiSanto, Priest & Co. is pleased to announce the promotion of three new partners; Bernadette Dion, CPA, MAcc, John J. Rainone, CPA, MBA, CCIFP, and Garrett T. Stenhouse, CPA effective January 1, 2023.

Bernadette Dion, CPA, MAcc

Bernadette began her public accounting career in 1994 in Plattsburgh, New York, as a staff accountant with the firm Abbott, Frenyea, Russell & Coffey. She joined the Tax Department at DiSanto, Priest & Co. in 2017. Bernadette has over 27 years of experience specializing in tax advisory and consulting services, with a focus on both closely held businesses and high net worth individuals.

Bernadette received her undergraduate degree with a concentration in accounting from State University of New York, College at Plattsburgh. She also is a member of the Board of Directors for the Rhode Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

John J. Rainone, CPA, MBA, CCIFP

John began his career in June 2005 with the firm Charland, Marciano & Company, CPAs, LLP. He joined DiSanto, Priest & Co in 2011, and most recently held the position of Principal in the Audit Department. John has over 17 years of experience, specializing in real estate and construction from both an accounting and tax compliance, as well as planning perspective.

John received his undergraduate degree from Assumption College with a concentration in accounting, and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Johnson & Wales University. He also holds the position of President of the Warwick Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors.

Garrett T. Stenhouse, CPA

Garrett began his career with DiSanto, Priest and Co. as a three-time summer intern from 2007-2009. He later joined the firm’s accounting staff in 2010. Garrett has over 12 years of experience, and specializes in complex transactions in the manufacturing and precious metals industries.

Garrett received his undergraduate degree in Corporate Finance & Accounting from Bentley University. He was awarded the Nicholas Picchione Gold Award during the 2015 CPA exam offering.

Emilio Colapietro, Managing Partner of DiSanto, Priest & Co., says, “We are pleased to welcome Bernadette, John, and Garrett to the partnership team and look forward to their continued contributions to our clients and the firm overall as we seek to remain one of the largest independently owned and operated, multi-service professional service firms in New England.”

About the firm:

DiSanto, Priest & Co. serves as business advisors for today’s leading privately held companies, with teams dedicated to serving the construction, commercial fishing, distribution, manufacturing, precious metals, professional services, real estate, retail, and technology industries. As a firm purposely built to serve privately held businesses, it provides a full array of tax planning, tax compliance, assurance, and wealth advisory services to the owner-operators of those closely held entities.

https://www.disantopriest.com