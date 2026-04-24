Discover Newport launches new sponsorship initiative

NEWPORT – Discover Newport is launching a new grant program to fund projects that promote overnight tourism economy in Newport and Bristol Counties.
The region’s premier tourism and marketing bureau representing nine towns made the announcement Thursday.
The competitive grants, funded through Discover Newport’s operating budget, will give financial support to qualifying organizations for projects that improve the visitor experience and create tangible economic benefits, according to a press release.
Eligible project categories include special events, public art installations, beautification efforts, and “wayfinding” initiatives.
The organization seeks applications that encourage year-round travel and increase overnight visitation. Applications will be assessed based on their potential tourism impact, marketing effectiveness, seasonal relevance, and overall advantage to the region.
Grants will range from $1,000 to a maximum of $15,000, with an overall funding limit set at $200,000 for the next fiscal year.
While the agency has supported sponsorships in the past, this new program differs because of the defined guidelines and evaluation criteria to ensure alignment with its strategic priorities.
Newport alone has approximately 3.5 million visitors annually. The aim is to deliver meaningful economic, particularly in the shoulder and off-season, said Victoria Cimino, Discover Newport CEO and president.
“This initiative represents a strategic investment in our destination,” she said
Discover Newport is planning quarterly application cycles that will align with seasonal trends, with the first application period opening on May 1 and award notifications expected by mid-June.
The selection committee will give priority consideration to weekday programming between Nov. 30 and April 1.
Chris Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.