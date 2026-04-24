Discover Newport launches new sponsorship initiative

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DISCOVER NEWPORT is launching a new sponsorship program to fund projects that promote the tourism economy in Newport and Bristol Counties. /COURTESY THE NEWPORT HARBOR RESORT

NEWPORT – Discover Newport is launching a new grant program to fund projects that promote overnight tourism economy in Newport and Bristol Counties. The region’s premier tourism and marketing bureau representing nine towns made the announcement Thursday. The competitive grants, funded through Discover Newport’s operating budget, will give financial support to qualifying organizations for projects

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