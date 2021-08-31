Distinguished Service Awards recognize leaders in economic advancement, financial literacy

PROVIDENCE – General Treasurer Seth Magaziner recently recognized a group of local leaders for their work advancing economic opportunity and financial security at an awards ceremony, according to a news release.

The second annual Distinguished Service Awards ceremony honored seven individuals or organizations in the following categories:

Distinguished Service for Championing Financial Literacy: Rep. Mia Ackerman, D-Cumberland, and Sen. Sandra Cano, D-Pawtucket.

Distinguished Service for Partnership with the Crime Victims Compensation Fund: Nonviolence Institute Intervention Services Team.

Distinguished Service for Small Business Advocacy: Rhode Island Black Business Association.

Distinguished Service in Advancing Economic Opportunity: Building Futures Rhode Island.

Distinguished Service for Leadership on School Construction and Energy: town of Cumberland.

Distinguished Service for Courageous Service in Promoting a Safer Rhode Island: Moms Demand Action.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.