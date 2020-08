Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Middletown-based diving contractor Michael Lombardi is used to solving challenges underwater, immersed in 500 feet of ocean water or a shallow sewer in places as far-flung as Antarctica or closer to home in Rhode Island. And he has designed custom life-support systems for some of the most difficult tasks that take place under the sea.…