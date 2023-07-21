Diversity advocates take aim at legacy admissions

By
-
SPEAKING OUT: Zainabou Thiam, center, a student at the MET School in Providence, speaks at a rally at Brown University on July 8 organized by the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island political action committee. The rally sought to end legacy admissions and support diversity and equity in universities.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SPEAKING OUT: Zainabou Thiam, center, a student at the MET School in Providence, speaks at a rally at Brown University on July 8 organized by the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island political action committee. The rally sought to end legacy admissions and support diversity and equity in universities.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
For Viet Nguyen, a Brown University alumnus and founder of social impact organization EdMobilizer, the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ban on affirmative action presents “a terrifying time to think about the future of diversity and inclusion.” But in the fallout of the decision, Nguyen, who graduated from Brown in 2017, sees an opportunity to abolish…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display