Diversity advocates take aim at legacy admissions

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

For Viet Nguyen, a Brown University alumnus and founder of social impact organization EdMobilizer, the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ban on affirmative action presents “a terrifying time to think about the future of diversity and inclusion.” But in the fallout of the decision, Nguyen, who graduated from Brown in 2017, sees an opportunity to abolish…