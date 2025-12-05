Diversity attracts new business to Pawtucket

PBN 2025 DIVERSITY EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS

“Connect With Us” is a consistent message running through communications in the city of Pawtucket. The administration is working overtime to build relationships with its citizens and residents, particularly members of the municipality’s robust business community. “We have a commitment – a duty – to be of service to the city’s entrepreneurs,” Chief Equity Officer Charles “Chachi” Carvalho said. “Our focus is on being more inclusive, creating opportunities for those who exist in the margins and have been traditionally overlooked.” Incorporated in 1886, the city’s inhabitants represent a rich tapestry of cultural diversity. There is a commitment to celebrating this mix and finding ways to encourage small businesses and local entrepreneurs to thrive in a way that benefits everyone. “People live, work and play here,” Carvalho said. “And it’s important for them to know that the city of Pawtucket is a safe space and a welcome space.” There are many examples of events, ceremonies and festivals that bring the community together, including Native American Heritage Month, Veterans Day Remembrance and the Adults with Disabilities Art Exhibit at City Hall. At the Pawtucket Commerce Department, the top priority is the promotion of local businesses, providing them with assistance and opportunities for visibility and growth. Traditionally charged with enforcing regulations concerning the building environment, Pawtucket has expanded this team’s reach to invest in increasing access, developing responsive programming, and establishing and strengthening community partnerships. “From family-owned storefronts to emerging creative enterprises, the city works to create an environment where businesses can thrive through accessible resources, streamlined support and collaborative growth initiatives,” said Sandra Mazo, deputy director of commerce. One of the department’s particularly well-received approaches was the “52 in 52” marketing strategy highlighting a unique small business each week for an entire year. The campaign utilizes social media to highlight both new and well-established restaurants, salons and shops throughout the city. “ ‘52 in 52’ was a super success,” Carvalho said. “Small businesses with little to no social media presence benefited from being included in the city’s social media, which cast a wider net, letting others learn about them.” Increased awareness like the kind gained from this promotion is invaluable for these entrepreneurs. In addition to helping garner publicity, the city also offered funding to boost small businesses that experienced loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were able to access funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to create special programs that promote commerce, including $20,000 grants to small businesses and nonprofit organizations, which are also a critical part of our community but often go unrecognized or forgotten,” Carvalho said. According to Mazo, “This strategy has helped level the playing field and create sustainability for the people and organizations that are most at risk of being left out.” The commerce department’s focus is also critical to attracting new businesses to the city. Entrepreneurs seek to establish roots in a community known for a culture of openness and transparency. “Going to City Hall can be intimidating or confusing, but we are making an effort to meet people where they are, giving them access to the services and resources they need,” Carvalho said. For example, he said that communications in this administration are available in a wide array of languages, increasing access for populations that may not have felt included in the past. Carvalho acknowledges that there are challenges nationally when it comes to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. President Donald Trump has issued multiple executive orders putting a moratorium on efforts to advance engagement in this area. But the city will not let these edicts impact the progress it has made over the past three years. The administration is committed to continuing this important work. Carvalho credits Mayor Donald R. Grebien for these initiatives, stating that “none of this would be possible without his visionary leadership.”