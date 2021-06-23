DLT gets $4M federal grant for apprenticeship programs

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Labor and Training was awarded a $4 million grant to develop, modernize and diversify its registered apprenticeship programs from the U.S. Department of Labor, the DOL announced Wednesday.

The State Apprenticeship Expansion, Equity and Innovation grant was part of more than $130 million in awards from the DOL for apprenticeship programs around the country.

The DLT said that it will use the funds to: upgrade and modernize the informational technology infrastructure of the state apprenticeship system; sustain and increase funding for its no-cost technical assistance center, Apprenticeship Rhode Island, in an effort to guide employers through the registered apprenticeship process and increase the total number of registered apprentices in the state; emphasize diversity and equity in the expansion of newly enrolled apprentices; and provide funding for apprenticeship-linked training, career services, support services and employer incentives.

“DLT is proud to have been awarded this grant, which will allow us to modernize our apprenticeship system and builds on the work of DLT and Building Futures to expand diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within the state’s registered apprenticeship programs,” said DLT Director Matt Weldon in a statement Wednesday. “Registered apprenticeships provide pathways to quality careers and ensuring that these opportunities are available to people from a diversity of backgrounds is critically important, especially now as we look to support an equitable economic recovery from COVID-19.”

- Advertisement -